Open Menu

Overseas Pakistanis Show Solidarity, Appreciate Armed Forces' Heroism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Overseas Pakistanis show solidarity, appreciate armed forces' heroism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis on Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the nation and extended their appreciation to the armed forces for their bravery and successful operation against Indian aggression, showcasing unity and patriotism across the globe.

Speaking on ptv news, the overseas Pakistanis have praised the armed forces' professionalism and hailed their role in protecting the nation's integrity and sovereignty."

Hassan Dar, a London-based overseas Pakistani and Muslim League N supporter, expressed admiration for the government and armed forces, terming them 'Shaheen' a symbol of strength and resilience."

According to Rashid Hashmi, an overseas Pakistani, the Air Force's bravery in 2025 will be etched in history, inspiring future generations to recount these heroic tales to their children.

Rashid Hashmi further appreciated Nawaz Sharif's visionary leadership of PML-N and commended the armed forces for their unwavering dedication to national security.

"The Army Chief was hailed as 'Sipa Salar' by Rashid Hashmi, who praised his exceptional military acumen and dedication to national security."

He humorously remarked that the Indian forces were not only defeated but also made to cry, showcasing the Pakistani military's prowess.

From London, another Kashmiri resident vehemently condemned India's atrocities in IIOJK and praised the Pakistani army for its support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan's army is a beacon of hope for Kashmiris struggling against Indian occupation," said another overseas.

"Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of resistance against Indian aggression in IIOJK," he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

17 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

17 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

18 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

21 hours ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

21 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

23 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan