PA Speaker Terms Pahalgam Incident As A Major Failure Of India’s Security System

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday expressed serious concerns over India’s war threats, its violations of the Indus Waters Treaty and the threats posed to peace and stability in the region.

Addressing a press conference here, he termed the Pahalgam incident as a major failure of India’s security system and putting blame on Pakistan was extremely irresponsible act.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan was the country most affected by terrorism and had sacrificed over 80,000 lives and achieved numerous victories in this war over the past two decades.

He said, "Pakistan Army is one of the most professional forces in the world and is prepared for all forms of warfare."

He emphasized that the Indus Waters Treaty was not a unilateral agreement and India had no authority to revoke it.

The speaker paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistani media for demonstrating maturity and representing the national stance in an exemplary manner during this critical time.

He also criticized the Indian media for deliberately fueling war hysteria and hatred to cover up their political failures.

People of Pakistan were standing firmly with their armed forces and saluted every soldier guarding the borders, he added.

Criticizing the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, he added that its refusal to attend a key briefing on national security was a short-sighted decision.

