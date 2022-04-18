Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools of thought at one platform to counter extremism: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the Paigham-e-Pakistan had brought the scholars of all schools of thought at a single platform to counter extremism.

Addressing the "Paigham-e-Pakistan Regional Peace Conference 2022" here, he said after the establishment of Paigham-e-Pakistan, the extremist narrative had declined to major extent in the country.� Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistanis were proud of their armed forces.

He requested the country's political leadership to join hands for the stability and progress of Pakistan.

A collective struggle was required for the supremacy of Constitution.

Like Paigham-e-Pakistan, the country needed a "Charter of Pakistan" and all the political leadership should collectively work for that. "We need tolerance, brotherhood and love for our future generations." He said poverty, unemployment and illiteracy were the core issues, which needed to be addressed.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Rector, International Islamic University Islamabad Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai also spoke on the occasion.