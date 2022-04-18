UrduPoint.com

Paigham-e-Pakistan Brought Scholars Of All Schools Of Thought At One Platform To Counter Extremism: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools of thought at one platform to counter extremism: Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the Paigham-e-Pakistan had brought the scholars of all schools of thought at a single platform to counter extremism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the Paigham-e-Pakistan had brought the scholars of all schools of thought at a single platform to counter extremism.

Addressing the "Paigham-e-Pakistan Regional Peace Conference 2022" here, he said after the establishment of Paigham-e-Pakistan, the extremist narrative had declined to major extent in the country.� Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistanis were proud of their armed forces.

He requested the country's political leadership to join hands for the stability and progress of Pakistan.

A collective struggle was required for the supremacy of Constitution.

Like Paigham-e-Pakistan, the country needed a "Charter of Pakistan" and all the political leadership should collectively work for that. "We need tolerance, brotherhood and love for our future generations." He said poverty, unemployment and illiteracy were the core issues, which needed to be addressed.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Rector, International Islamic University Islamabad Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Progress International Islamic University All Love

Recent Stories

Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Plann ..

Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Planned in Sweden This Week - Repor ..

7 minutes ago
 Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat hel ..

Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat helicopters

7 minutes ago
 Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presid ..

Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presidency

9 minutes ago
 US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Ne ..

US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Next Several Days - Pentagon

9 minutes ago
 Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

10 minutes ago
 Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Mal ..

Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Malls in Serbia - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.