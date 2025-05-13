RIUJ Organizes Seminar At NPC To Honour Journalists' Struggle
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) on Tuesday organized the Day of Commitment seminar at the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of journalists.
The event was attended by prominent political figures, senior journalists and media professionals.
Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Spokesperson Shazia Marri, graced the event as special guest, hailed the efforts of journalists during difficult times.
She reiterated the PPP’s unwavering support for media workers across all platforms, including Parliament.
Marri also praised the media’s responsible role in countering false narratives and propaganda by Indian media during recent conflicts.
Farhatullah Babar of PPP, RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk and others also addressed on the occasion.
