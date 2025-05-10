Pak-India Ceasefire Bring Peace, Hope In Region: Dr Joseph
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese Archbishop, Dr Joseph Arshad on Saturday said that the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan has brought tidings of peace and hope in the region.
In a statement issued here, he said that this moment should be used an opportunity for continuous stability in the region.
He emphasized that the ceasefire also served as a reminder to the power of diplomacy over conflict. “It is crucial that both nations continue to engage in meaningful conversations to address long-standing issues and seek lasting solutions that prioritize the well-being and security of their people.
A peaceful future for the South Asian region begins with cooperation, dialogue, mutual respect, and a commitment to peace,” he added.
He said that it is his fervent prayer that may this ceasefire be a foundation upon which both India and Pakistan can build stronger, trust worthy, and more peaceful relations, ensuring a better future for all.
Dr Joseph said that the spirit of justice, peace, solidarity, and brotherhood prevail in this region, adding that the world and Pakistani nation should continue to build bridges of hope, love, and peace among nations.
