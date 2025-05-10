(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Contrary to misleading reports by the Indian media, the recently agreed ceasefire between Pakistan and India was reached without any preconditions, with the breakthrough facilitated through mediation by the United States.

According to security sources, this once again underscores that spreading baseless lies and fabricating narratives after facing defeat has become a defining characteristic of India.

Pakistan maintained a strategic advantage across all fronts during the Pak-India standoff. The eventual contact was initiated via hotline at India’s request, with the breakthrough achieved through U.

S. mediation.

Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Sofia Qureshi, during a Saturday press briefing after Pakistan’s response, stated, “Indian Army does not intend to escalate further unless Pakistan opts for escalation.”

Indian Air Force spokesperson Wing Commander Vyomika Singh made the statement in the same press conference. “Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non escalation provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan Military.”