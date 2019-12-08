Pak Post to provide services in Govt offices

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post to speed up its effort to provide better services in all the government institutions which were using private postal services instead of Pakistan Post.

Most of the government offices and department were using private courier services such as TCS or DHL for official national or international correspondence were now being advised to use state-run postal services, a senior official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said the decision was taken during the last National Assembly Standing Committee on Postal Services where Pakistan Post provided the list of Government departments/Organizations which were not using the service of Pakistan Post.

"Upon briefing , the houses recommended that as per direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan all government/semi government/autonomous bodies and government organization will use government postal services to send their mail", he added.

The official said that for better marketing of our brand, the department has formed marketing teams that would visit different government department in their offices and apprise them about the improved and faster service the Post has been providing.

He said when the public offices will be using the public postal services it will only increase people's trust in state run organization which will eventually benefit the government.

"We will also market our services via special campaigning on print, electronic and social media to effectively improve the image of Pakistan Post and make the public aware of the recent services that have been initiated by the department", he added.