UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Post To Provide Services In Govt Offices

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Pak Post to provide services in Govt offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post to speed up its effort to provide better services in all the government institutions which were using private postal services instead of Pakistan Post.

Most of the government offices and department were using private courier services such as TCS or DHL for official national or international correspondence were now being advised to use state-run postal services, a senior official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said the decision was taken during the last National Assembly Standing Committee on Postal Services where Pakistan Post provided the list of Government departments/Organizations which were not using the service of Pakistan Post.

"Upon briefing , the houses recommended that as per direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan all government/semi government/autonomous bodies and government organization will use government postal services to send their mail", he added.

The official said that for better marketing of our brand, the department has formed marketing teams that would visit different government department in their offices and apprise them about the improved and faster service the Post has been providing.

He said when the public offices will be using the public postal services it will only increase people's trust in state run organization which will eventually benefit the government.

"We will also market our services via special campaigning on print, electronic and social media to effectively improve the image of Pakistan Post and make the public aware of the recent services that have been initiated by the department", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Social Media Visit Market Pakistan Post Post All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

31 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

46 minutes ago

UAE’s FCSA, World Bank Group help share best pra ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University and partners to host new Joint ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves national initiative to streng ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.