Pak-Saudi enjoying brotherly ties based on faith, culture and strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly ties based on faith, culture, and strategic partnership, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister discussed issues and opportunities for creating jobs for Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

Federal Minister emphasized ensuring the Pakistani quota in the workforce for the development of the futuristic Neom City Project in Saudi Arabia.

As we are a developing country so the criteria for Pakistanis should be more open and get at able toward skilled and unskilled labour to accommodate more and more Pakistanis in diverse jobs in the multi-billion project.

He said that the leadership of both brotherly countries were determined to further enhance the bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields.

Sajid Hussain Turi observed that both countries had supported each other in every hard situation.

He also lauded the Saudi government's cooperation in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.