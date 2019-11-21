UrduPoint.com
Pak Score 57-0 At Lunch

21st November 2019

Pak score 57-0 at lunch

BRISBANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) ::Pakistan openers played sedately and kept the Australian bowlers at bay with their cautious batting approach and had scored 57-0 runs off 26 overs at lunch break during the first day of the first test against Australia at the Gabba here on Thursday.

Azhar Ali ended his first session on 28 off 85 balls,while Shan Masood reached 21 off 78 balls in an unbroken partnership of 57 runs.

Australia bowlers toiled under the Brisbane sun with the mercury reaching 28 degree Celsius.

Mitchell Stark conceded 19 runs without success in his eight overs, while Josh Hazlewood 19-0 in 9 overs, Pat Cummins 5-0 in 6 overs while Lyon returned with bowling figures of 7 runs off four overs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Naseem Shah debuted for Pakistan at the age of 16 burst into tears on receiving his Pakistan Test cap from Waqar Younis Pakistan's bowling coach.

