Pak-South Korea Shares Common Heritage Of Buddhism; Speakers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Speakers at a symposium Tuesday said that Pakistan and South Korea were tied in common relations and their ongoing collaboration in cultural heritage conservation, rooted in a shared historical connection, particularly the common heritage of Buddhism.
Addressing the “Digital Transformation of Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management in Pakistan” symposium held at a local hotel, they said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, both nations have actively engaged in archaeological initiatives that celebrated and preserved their rich cultural legacies.
They said that scholars and professionals from both countries have exchanged visits, enriching each other’s knowledge and expertise.
They added that the Pakistan and Korean partnership achieved significant milestones including the exhibitions of Gandhara Art in 2000 and 2017 in Korea, and the archaeological research conducted by the Dongguk Buddhist University in Taxila Valley in 2004
Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary of National Heritage and Culture, while speaking as Chief Guest said that the symposium was a testament to the enduring partnership between South Korea and Pakistan in cultural heritage preservation.
"By leveraging digital technologies, we can safeguard our shared legacies for future generations."
Currently, to promote the activities of the Research Center a five-year Official Development Assistance (ODA) project from the Republic of Korea is underway, focusing on establishing the Gandhara Archaeological Research Center at the Department of Archaeology and Museums in Islamabad initiated in 2021.
The project includes a research centre for the digital documentation of Buddhist heritage sites and a conservation laboratory for the treatment of museum artefacts.
The symposium aimed to introduce digitization techniques for the preservation, conservation, and promotion of Pakistan’s cultural heritage.
In the symposium, nine national and international experts including five Pakistani, three from Korea and one German scholar, presented their research and shared experiences with over 100 attendees, including professional conservators, archaeologists, and students from across Pakistan.
Speakers among others H.E. Mr Park Kijun Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, NA, Jeonghee, Director General of the Korea Heritage Agency, Antony Kar Hung Tam, Head of the UNESCO Office in Islamabad, and Dr. Abdul Azeem, Director General of the Department of Archaeology and Museums re-emphasized the importance of further expanding the scope of cooperation.
The symposium was jointly organized by the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) and the National Heritage and Culture Division, Department of Archaeology and Museums.
Recent Stories
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Gujrat firing1 minute ago
-
SPSC declares written test result for Medical Officers1 minute ago
-
KP govt decides to increase wheat storage capacity1 minute ago
-
College girl hit to death by speeding truck11 minutes ago
-
Full court reference organized in honour of retiring Justice PHC Shahid Khan21 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend bus driver in varsity student death case21 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete September cultivation of sugarcane51 minutes ago
-
Railway police arrest two criminals51 minutes ago
-
KP public prosecutors end strike on assurances of ACS52 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive1 hour ago
-
Meeting held to review dengue prevention1 hour ago