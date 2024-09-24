Pak-South Korea shares common heritage of Buddhism; Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Speakers at a symposium Tuesday said that Pakistan and South Korea were tied in common relations and their ongoing collaboration in cultural heritage conservation, rooted in a shared historical connection, particularly the common heritage of Buddhism.

Addressing the “Digital Transformation of Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management in Pakistan” symposium held at a local hotel, they said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, both nations have actively engaged in archaeological initiatives that celebrated and preserved their rich cultural legacies.

They said that scholars and professionals from both countries have exchanged visits, enriching each other’s knowledge and expertise.

They added that the Pakistan and Korean partnership achieved significant milestones including the exhibitions of Gandhara Art in 2000 and 2017 in Korea, and the archaeological research conducted by the Dongguk Buddhist University in Taxila Valley in 2004

Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary of National Heritage and Culture, while speaking as Chief Guest said that the symposium was a testament to the enduring partnership between South Korea and Pakistan in cultural heritage preservation.

"By leveraging digital technologies, we can safeguard our shared legacies for future generations."

Currently, to promote the activities of the Research Center a five-year Official Development Assistance (ODA) project from the Republic of Korea is underway, focusing on establishing the Gandhara Archaeological Research Center at the Department of Archaeology and Museums in Islamabad initiated in 2021.

The project includes a research centre for the digital documentation of Buddhist heritage sites and a conservation laboratory for the treatment of museum artefacts.

The symposium aimed to introduce digitization techniques for the preservation, conservation, and promotion of Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

In the symposium, nine national and international experts including five Pakistani, three from Korea and one German scholar, presented their research and shared experiences with over 100 attendees, including professional conservators, archaeologists, and students from across Pakistan.

Speakers among others H.E. Mr Park Kijun Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, NA, Jeonghee, Director General of the Korea Heritage Agency, Antony Kar Hung Tam, Head of the UNESCO Office in Islamabad, and Dr. Abdul Azeem, Director General of the Department of Archaeology and Museums re-emphasized the importance of further expanding the scope of cooperation.

The symposium was jointly organized by the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) and the National Heritage and Culture Division, Department of Archaeology and Museums.