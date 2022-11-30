UrduPoint.com

Pak-US Efforts To Elevate Higher Education Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Pak-US efforts to elevate higher education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :United States Ambassador Donald Blome joined officials from the University of Utah and Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, to inaugurate the International Summit on Higher Education and Workforce Development in the 21st Century, here on Wednesday.

The summit, organized by the USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), will focus on the role of higher education in the 21st century, highlighting the fluid nature of learning and employment, and explores how universities can reposition themselves in this ever-changing landscape.

Ambassador Donald Blome celebrated the 75 years of partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan and said, "In a country where more than 60 percent of the population is below the age of 30, we must continue to help youth achieve their full potential." The minister remarked, "Government of Pakistan is open to improving the higher education system and is looking into various options to capitalize on the abundant youth potential in the country.

" He appreciated Pak-US 75-year partnership, and celebrated the support provided by the American government through specialized investment in Pakistan's higher education.

He further added that academic institutions and the public and private sectors should join hands to accelerate this development, Ahsan Iqbal tasked the country's higher education officials to improve education system.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), said,"HEC will continue working with the US government to build a cadre of experts to improve graduate employability." Senator Keith Grover, Utah State Senator from the US noted, "it is the ultimate goal of an institute to provide necessary skills for youth so they can positively contribute to the workforce both locally and globally."HESSA is supported by the United States through USAID, and is implemented in collaboration with 16 Pakistani public universities and other stakeholders, with a focus on strengthening universities' capacity to deliver market-driven education, research, and graduate employability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Ahsan Iqbal Education United States Mukhtar Ahmed HEC From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

2 minutes ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

11 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

3 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.