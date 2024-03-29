Pakistan, Azerbaijan To Enhance Cooperation In IT And Telecom Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, held discussions on Friday regarding matters of mutual interest and collaboration in the IT and Telecommunication sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, held discussions on Friday regarding matters of mutual interest and collaboration in the IT and Telecommunication sector.
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan congratulated Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, for assuming her office, said a news release. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the IT and telecom sector.
Shaza Fatima highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing Pakistan's high regard for its ties with Azerbaijan.
She expressed Pakistan's desire to establish substantial relations between the two countries in the field of IT and Telecom.
Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, articulated Pakistan's aspiration to initiate a youth exchange program with Azerbaijan.
She emphasized that the exchange of start-ups between the two countries would enhance relations. She underscored the importance of starting a joint IT training program for the youth of both nations.
Shaza Fatima also highlighted Pakistan's conducive atmosphere for foreign direct investment, particularly in the IT and Telecom sector. She stressed the immense potential within Pakistan's IT and telecom sector and assured full cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field.
Ambassador Khazar Farhadov acknowledged Pakistan's progress in the IT and Telecom sector, expressing Azerbaijan's desire to further enhance ties with Pakistan in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
Recent Stories
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
Provincial minister attends solar product launch
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expert Prof Z.B. Mirza passes away
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned18 seconds ago
-
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University19 seconds ago
-
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minister21 seconds ago
-
PM chairs meeting on measures against electricity theft, smuggling23 minutes ago
-
IPM technology an opportunity to shift to bio-control regime for profitable cotton: Secretary agricu ..33 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise night visit to assess security situation in Mardan53 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister attends solar product launch2 minutes ago
-
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure2 minutes ago
-
LDA cracks down on parking violations across city1 hour ago
-
NAB Lahore DG vows justice and compensation for victims1 hour ago
-
Court awards death sentence to a criminal in murder case1 hour ago
-
Accused of raping mentally-challenged girl arrested1 hour ago