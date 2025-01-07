Open Menu

Pakistan Condoles Deaths By Earthquake In China's Xizang Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan condoles deaths by earthquake in China's Xizang region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolence over the tragic loss of lives caused by the earthquake in China's Autonomous Region Xizang.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, extended the country's support to the people and government of China in their relief efforts.

"Our thoughts remain with the injured and those still missing. We also extend best wishes for the ongoing rescue operations," it added.

According to China's Xinhua news agency, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in Xizang on Tuesday morning. Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured.

