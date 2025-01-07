Pakistan Condoles Deaths By Earthquake In China's Xizang Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolence over the tragic loss of lives caused by the earthquake in China's Autonomous Region Xizang.
The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, extended the country's support to the people and government of China in their relief efforts.
"Our thoughts remain with the injured and those still missing. We also extend best wishes for the ongoing rescue operations," it added.
According to China's Xinhua news agency, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in Xizang on Tuesday morning. Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured.
Recent Stories
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan condoles deaths by earthquake in China's Xizang region1 minute ago
-
Over 185,000 LFD devices operational to enhance SIM security1 minute ago
-
SNGPL cracks down on illegal gas connections, imposes over Rs 9 mln in fines1 minute ago
-
Public complaints counter set up2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 14.4 kg drugs concealed in guava crates2 minutes ago
-
About 48 acres of forest land retrieved: DFO12 minutes ago
-
BISP payments underway in transparent manner22 minutes ago
-
Ranking system decided for KP colleges, universities42 minutes ago
-
All Bahawalpur debate competition held42 minutes ago
-
Barrister Aqeel Malik expresses condolences over China earthquake, assures Pakistan's support52 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui warns of consequences if PTI fails to submit 'Charter of demands'52 minutes ago
-
Health experts urge vigilance to contain 'Pink Eye' outbreak1 hour ago