Pakistan Day Observed In Karachi With National Enthusiasm
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 10:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day was observed with national enthusiasm here in the Karachi on Saturday (March 23) to commemorate the historical Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd of March1940 at Minto Park and after independence it was named after Allama Iqbal Park.
The flag hoisting ceremony was organized by board of Management Quaid-e-Azam House Museum. The students of different schools attended the ceremony besides other guests.On this occasion, national anthem was played while students also marched past on the drum beats.
Meanwhile, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori, Provincial Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other dignitaries visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid tributes to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
They laid floral wreaths on the grave and offered Fateha. On this occasion, prayers for the development prosperity of the country were offered. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh along with senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Bashir Memon and Nehal Hashmi visited the Quaid's mausoleum and laid wreath and offered Fateha.
The Federal Minister also inked his comments in the visitor's book. Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and the Mayor Karachi Murtaza. Wahab also inked comments in the visitor's book.
A large number of people also visited Quaid's mausoleum to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day. A ceremony was also held at Governor House for award distribution among prominent personalities of the province of Sindh who rendered their services for the country.
