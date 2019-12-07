Pakistan destined to lead the world: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan Saturday said Pakistan is destined to lead the world under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister

In this connection, the youth would have to play leading role in sensitising international community and promoting a soft image of Pakistan.

He was addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Social Media Convention at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here.

He explained the creation of Pakistan and said that Quaid-e-Azam had clearly mentioned the objective of the independent and enlightened democratic Islamic country which would lead the world.

He said that the time of wars on borders was almost over while our brave forces are always ready to thwart any foreign aggression.

But we must exploit our youth to change the mind of international community through their innovative and informative tweets and messages on the social media, he added.

He said that the Quaid-e-Azam had clearly mentioned that Pakistan would have an Islamic constitution. He painted a gloomy picture of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir and said that our Kashmiri brethren were living under constant threat of being martyred. He urged the social media activists to paint the true picture of fascist India through their tweets and messages.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib and MNA Faizullah Kamoka were also present.