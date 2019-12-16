Pakistan Information Commission to help ensure good governance: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Tabdeeli Sarkar had fulfilled another promise by launching Pakistan Information Commission's website and making it functional.

Speaking as a chief gust at the launching ceremony of Pakistan Information Commission website www.rti.gov.pk here which was developed in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), she said the commission would prove a milestone in reformation of the government institutions and help ensure good governance as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said first information commission in the country was launched by Khyber Pakhunkhaw government in 2014 and later on, the idea was followed by other provinces and the federation.

She said so far the information commission had received about 220 applications out of which approximately hundred had been entertained.

Dr Firdous said its budget worth Rs70 million had been allocated and added the media persons and general public could get information from the newly-launched website.

She said the booklet published by the commission would be distributed among the parliamentarians and also translated in urdu.

About the fifth anniversary of tragedy of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, she said memory of young martyrs and their sacrifice would always remain in the minds of the nation.

She said this was the day of renewal of the pledge that the nation would completely root out the menace of terrorism.

She said the terrorists responsible for the APS tragedy had been eliminated as Pakistan armed forces, police, Frontier Constabulary and law enforcement agencies offered great sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

The special assistant along with Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan formally launched the website of the commission.

Later replying to media persons questions, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was currently in Bahrain, then he would visit Switzerland and on his return, media would be given update about his visit and participation in Malaysia summit.

About removal of Maryam Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List, she said the decision could not be made till reading detailed verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

To a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif after the completion of four weeks, she said the copies of his medical tests in London had not been provided to the government yet. And any comment on this issue could only be made after knowing about doctors recommendations, she added.

Clarifying that Asif Zardari was given bail and he was not declared innocent by the court, she said cases about misdeeds of 35 to 40 years could not be decided within few months.

She said in the past the rulers and opposition collided to weaken the institutions but now for the first time status quo was being challenged and despite hurdles and challenges, the government was determined that the accountability process would reach its logical conclusion.

She expressed the hope that after issuance of budgetary allocation, the Information Commission in 2020 would work swiftly.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Information Commissioner Azam Khan said the website of the commission was user friendly and it could be used by disable person as well.

He said the people could file applications using this website. He said the commission had prepared an annual report which would be presented to National Assembly speaker soon.

He said every government institution would appoint Grade 19 officer to deal with applications related to Right to Information issue.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said the credit of opening of Pakistan Information Commission went to the present government.

He said launch of this website was a big step towards facilitation of the common man who would be able to get required information easily.