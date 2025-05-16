Pakistan Invincible, Will Respond Forcefully To Any Aggression: Sarfraz Bugti
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Friday declared that Pakistan was a sovereign and invincible country, fully capable of defending itself against any form of aggression.
Addressing a grand ceremony held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, he affirmed that the defense of Pakistan lies in strong and capable hands, and any threat to the country's sovereignty will be met with a decisive and powerful response.
"Pakistan has time and again proven its desire for peace, yet it possesses the strength to retaliate forcefully against any hostile act," Bugti said. The event was attended by provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, members of the assembly, senior civil and military officials, and families of martyrs.
Bugti strongly condemned the recent baseless allegations made by India following a terrorist attack that occurred hundreds of kilometers from the Pakistani border. "Without any investigation, the blame was directed at Pakistan within minutes," he noted.
Pakistan, he added, offered transparent investigations and even welcomed the involvement of international stakeholders, but India chose the path of arrogance and war hysteria instead.
Referring to a reported Indian military attempt to strike Pakistani territory under the cover of night, the Chief Minister said,
“A crushing response was delivered, and India was left pleading for a ceasefire.
” He credited this to the unwavering readiness of the Pakistani armed forces, their faith, and the unity of the nation.
He said that the people of Pakistan take pride in their military’s professionalism and courage, especially the recent strategic moves by the Chief of Army Staff. "The bravery and determination shown in defending the homeland will be remembered for generations," Bugti stated, extending special tribute to the Army Chief on behalf of the people of Balochistan.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the Pakistani nation is resilient and considers national defense a sacred duty. He said the nationwide celebrations of Youm-e-Tashakur demonstrate the collective consciousness and unity of the people in celebrating victory and resilience.
"Pakistan has always extended the message of peace and stability in the region. However, if anyone mistakes our desire for peace as weakness, or tests our patience, they will receive the same crushing response as before," he warned.
Sarfraz Bugti thanked all esteemed guests for their participation in the ceremony, stating that such events serve as a clear message to adversaries: Pakistan is a strong, united, and determined nation.
