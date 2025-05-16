Tehreek-e-Jawaan Leads Victory March In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A Thanksgiving Day rally led by Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan’s Khan Muhammad Khan commenced from Glass Factory and moved along Murree Road before culminating at the Rawalpindi Press Club where participants gathered to commemorate the occasion with speeches and demonstrations in celebration of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ victory
Addressing the rally, Tehreek-e-Jawaan Pakistan chairman Muhammad Abdullah praised the armed forces, stating: "By Allah's grace, our military has imposed the most crushing defeat in history to an enemy seven times our size, leaving them licking their wounds for decades to come.
Our Air Force has delivered a historic lesson to the world,declared Abdullah, humiliating advanced Rafale aircrafts in such spectacular fashion that it left India stunned, the Muslim world inspired, and Western powers in awe of Pakistan's unmatched aerial supremacy.
He said that we are peace loving country but this should not be considered our weakness. He said that Indus Water Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended by India. Water is our red line. He cautioned that water access denial would trigger forceful response,"urging the UN to resolve Kashmir through plebiscite before the nuclear-capable rivals reach irreversible escalation."
