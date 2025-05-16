Pakistan armed forces responded India with powerful reply: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday attended a grand ceremony held at Peshawar sports Complex in connection with "Yaum-e-Tashakur".

The event drew a large number of people, along with prominent officials including IG FC North Major General Anjum Hayat, Provincial Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, DG Sports Tashfeen, provincial ministers, and administrative officers.

While addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said just like the rest of the country, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also celebrating the victory of the Pakistan Armed Forces, which is indeed a victory for Pakistan itself.

“When India initiated aggression, our military officers and Air Force responded with a firm and powerful reply.

As promised by the army chief, the response was so decisive that India and even its allied nations were forced to plead for a ceasefire,” he remarked.

He further said that the late Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not develop the nuclear capability to keep it in a museum in Peshawar.

“We reiterate our unwavering trust in the armed forces. By the grace of Allah, our military will always hold its head high,” the Governor added.

The event showcased traditional dances representing the diverse cultures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

