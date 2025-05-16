Open Menu

Special Ceremony At Martyrs' Memorial Celebrates Pakistani Forces Success In Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held at the martyrs' memorial here Friday to honour the Pakistan armed forces’ remarkable success in Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos.

The event was attended by a large number of officials from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, civil administration, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government representatives, religious scholars, political leaders, members of the Hindu, Christian, and Sikh minority communities, businessmen, and students from APS (Army Public school).

Participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs by laying floral wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial and offering prayers.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the IG FC (North) and military officers, met with the families of the martyrs.

The CM lauded the heroic battlefield performance of armed forces of Pakistan.

