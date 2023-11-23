Open Menu

Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak birthday celebrations

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday issued around 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India enabling them to attend the 554th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 25 to December 4, 2023

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday issued around 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India enabling them to attend the 554th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 25 to December 4, 2023.

During the visit, the pilgrims, inter alia, would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, according to a press release issued by the high commission.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Pakistan's Charge d’Affaires in India Aizaz Khan extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit New Delhi Nankana Sahib Aizaz Khan December From

Recent Stories

Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepren ..

Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepreneurs

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 12.3 billion

6 minutes ago
 Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

59 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

59 minutes ago
Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

59 minutes ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

59 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

59 minutes ago
 FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and cu ..

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

58 minutes ago
 Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

1 hour ago
 SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan