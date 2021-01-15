UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Award Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Award ceremony held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Award Ceremony was held at PNS QASIM, Manora.

Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest highlighted that Coastal Command had actively accomplished its operational tasks despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The Admiral expressed complete satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command in tackling prevailing challenges of security situation.

Chief of Staff acknowledged the unflinching dedication of Coastal Command and professionalism displayed by its officers and men in accomplishing the assigned tasks.

He lauded the welfare initiatives and efforts of Coastal Command during ongoing pandemic by establishing Free Medical Camps, distribution of ration bags and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at doorstep of aggrieved people in far flung locations of coastal and creek areas.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas highlighted the operational achievements of Coastal Command and presented a resume of activities undertaken during the year 2020.

Later, Chief of Staff Guest gave away efficiency shields to the units for their best performance, during the year 2020. The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired Naval Officers, CPOs/Sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

