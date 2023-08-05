Pakistan Post launches summer internship programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post has launched its summer internship program at a vibrant opening ceremony held here at ECO Postal Staff College on Saturday.

The 6-week internship program, received an overwhelming response, from over 500 young graduates from top universities of Islamabad/Rawalpindi. Initially only 50 students with exceptional competencies and potential have been selected for the program. These future leaders would enjoy valuable hands-on work experience on various key areas. This program will facilitate youngsters to set the stage for successful commencement of their professional careers ahead.

Sharing his thoughts at the opening orientation ceremony, the Director General Pakistan Post said, "We are thrilled to launch the Summer Internship Program 2023, which is designed to ignite the careers of Pakistan's highly talented graduates.

The internship program aligns with sustainable practices by investing in the long-term growth and success of individuals in the postal sector. We provide a diverse and enabling environment for the youth to develop and showcase their talent and focus on promoting experiential learning and equip interns with practical skills and knowledge"The selected interns would be divided into five teams which will be led by senior and experienced officers of Pakistan Post including, Farhan Ali Mirza (Director International Postal Service), Mr. Ammar Nazir Qureshi (Director Express Post), Mr. Farrukh Bashir (Director IT), Abid Mehmood (Director Inland Mail) and Ms. Ayesha Nayyar (Deputy Director Training).

Pakistan Post was committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in the public sector to drive its growth and sustainability.