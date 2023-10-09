Pakistan Post marks World Post Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Post observed World Post Day by organizing a ceremony at the General Post Office (GPO) here on Monday.

People from different walks of life included President MCCI, Mian Rashid Iqbal, VC MNSUA, Dr Asif Ali, MIKD Chief,

Dr Ali Imran Zaidi, former director of colleges, Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqi and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Post Master General, South Punjab, Zulfiqar Husnain said that the importance of Postal services cannot be denied even in modern-day times.

He informed that over 13,000 small and big post offices were serving the masses through an interconnected network.

The other speakers including Dr Hameed Raza, Dr Ali Imran, Dr Syeda Irum Bokhari stated that the Post Office was one

of the oldest departments of sub-continent.

They maintained That Pakistan Post had started functioning as a department after birth of the country in 1947 and the first commemorative ticket was issued on the first independent day of the country in 1948.

Pakistan Post was playing its role by following Quaod-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah's principles Unity, Faith and Discipline.

CPM,Faiza Khalid Rao,Malik Muhammad Yusuf, Ishaq Baloch, Shaid Yousuf and others were present.