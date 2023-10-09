Open Menu

Pakistan Post Marks World Post Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan Post marks World Post Day

Pakistan Post observed World Post Day by organizing a ceremony at the General Post Office (GPO) here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Post observed World Post Day by organizing a ceremony at the General Post Office (GPO) here on Monday.

People from different walks of life included President MCCI, Mian Rashid Iqbal, VC MNSUA, Dr Asif Ali, MIKD Chief,

Dr Ali Imran Zaidi, former director of colleges, Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqi and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Post Master General, South Punjab, Zulfiqar Husnain said that the importance of Postal services cannot be denied even in modern-day times.

He informed that over 13,000 small and big post offices were serving the masses through an interconnected network.

The other speakers including Dr Hameed Raza, Dr Ali Imran, Dr Syeda Irum Bokhari stated that the Post Office was one

of the oldest departments of sub-continent.

They maintained That Pakistan Post had started functioning as a department after birth of the country in 1947 and the first commemorative ticket was issued on the first independent day of the country in 1948.

Pakistan Post was playing its role by following Quaod-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah's principles Unity, Faith and Discipline.

CPM,Faiza Khalid Rao,Malik Muhammad Yusuf, Ishaq Baloch, Shaid Yousuf and others were present.

Related Topics

World Punjab Rashid Muhammad Ali Pakistan Post Post From

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Federal General Budget ..

32 minutes ago
 Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

43 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

47 minutes ago
 Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

43 minutes ago
 China offers cooperation in construction of smart ..

China offers cooperation in construction of smart cities, transportation

43 minutes ago
Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking b ..

Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking back ‘Sindhu'

43 minutes ago
 Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

45 minutes ago
 UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no action

41 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher ..

Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

45 minutes ago
 PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

41 minutes ago
 Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan