Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Progress, Prosperity Linked With Implementation Of 1973 Constitution: Asfandyar Wali

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan progress, prosperity linked with implementation of 1973 constitution: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan here Monday said that the progress and prosperity of Pakistan was linked with the strict implementation of the 1973 constitution.

In a message on golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 constitution here, the ANP President said that the great leader of the Awami National Party Abdul Wali Khan as opposition leader had played a key role in giving the country a unanimous constitution and his efforts in this regard would be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan.

He said that the era in which the 1973 Constitution was drafted and approved, it was a difficult period for the country and the unanimous constitution was achieved due to the positive role played by the opposition leadership including Mir Ghous Bazenjo and Ameerzada Khan at that time.

Asfandyar Wali said that democratic values would be weakened when the Constitution and parliament were not kept supreme.

On the occasion of 50th golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 constitution, he said it was time to make a firm pledge to make the constitution supreme and strictly adhere to it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami National Party Parliament Asfandyar Wali Khan Progress Gold Opposition

Recent Stories

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

11 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

13 minutes ago
 Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

32 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

41 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.