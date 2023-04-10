Pakistan progress, prosperity linked with implementation of 1973 constitution: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan here Monday said that the progress and prosperity of Pakistan was linked with the strict implementation of the 1973 constitution.

In a message on golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 constitution here, the ANP President said that the great leader of the Awami National Party Abdul Wali Khan as opposition leader had played a key role in giving the country a unanimous constitution and his efforts in this regard would be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan.

He said that the era in which the 1973 Constitution was drafted and approved, it was a difficult period for the country and the unanimous constitution was achieved due to the positive role played by the opposition leadership including Mir Ghous Bazenjo and Ameerzada Khan at that time.

Asfandyar Wali said that democratic values would be weakened when the Constitution and parliament were not kept supreme.

On the occasion of 50th golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 constitution, he said it was time to make a firm pledge to make the constitution supreme and strictly adhere to it.