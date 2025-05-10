Open Menu

Pakistan Proved Its Strength With Patience And Unity: Khel Das

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Khel Das Kohistani on Saturday congratulated the Pakistani armed forces and the nation on what he termed a moral and strategic victory rooted in truth, patience, and unity.

“This is a triumph of Pakistan’s principled stance. The enemy now understands that Pakistan is neither weak nor incapable of responding effectively,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He praised both the military and political leadership for their coordinated and resolute response, adding that Pakistan has demonstrated it is a nation of honor, fully united in the defense of its homeland.

Kohistani emphasized that dialogue remains the best way forward between Pakistan and India, stressing that peace can only come through negotiation, not provocation.

“Our nation stands united—Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs—all as one. This is a moment of pride for every Pakistani,” he said.

