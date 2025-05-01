Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistan has reaffirmed its dedication to implementing robust and sustainable health reforms, with a strong focus on primary healthcare and women's reproductive rights.

The commitment was made at a high-level meeting between Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, Minister of State for Health, and a visiting delegation from the British High Commission’s Global Health Directorate.

In the meeting, Dr. Bharath stressed the urgent need to strengthen the Primary Healthcare (PHC) system, especially in urban areas where fragmented services hinder equitable access.

He highlighted the importance of integrated, people-centered care as essential to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), particularly for underserved peri-urban populations.

“A key priority for us is expanding access to family planning services across all provinces,” Dr. Bharath stated.

“Empowering women through accessible reproductive health services is fundamental to sustainable development. We are committed to ensuring that every woman can make informed decisions about her health and well-being.”

The Minister also addressed the pressing issue of sustainable health financing in light of a shifting global aid environment.

He emphasized the importance of transitioning from donor-dependent vertical programs to domestically funded, resilient health systems.

“In the face of global aid reductions, we must regularize essential health services and build national systems that are resilient, efficient, and accountable,” he noted, while expressing appreciation for the technical support provided by the United Kingdom.

Dr. Bharath specifically lauded UK-supported initiatives such as the Evidence for Health (E4H) Programme, which he said has significantly contributed to policy development, health systems strengthening, and improved national health security.

These initiatives, he added, align closely with Pakistan’s broader roadmap for transition and sustainability.

Reiterating the government’s long-term vision, the Minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to bolstering routine immunization systems and advancing indigenous vaccine production to enhance national preparedness and reduce reliance on international supply chains.

Dr. Bharath expressed Pakistan’s determination to work closely with development partners in building a health system that is equitable, evidence-driven, and self-reliant.

“Together, we must build a future where every citizen—regardless of location or income—can access quality health services with dignity and confidence,” he said.