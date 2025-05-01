Islamabad To Launch Eco-friendly Electric Tram Feeder Buses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to introduce a modern, eco-friendly transport system, including an electric tram and feeder buses, to reduce pollution and improve public transit in the Federal capital.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday, attended by senior officials and NRTC representatives.
The project aims to provide efficient, accessible, and sustainable transport options while cutting fuel costs and air pollution.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that modernizing Islamabad’s transport infrastructure is a top priority.
"The electric tram and feeder buses will not only offer advanced facilities but also help reduce environmental harm," he said.
The tram will feature multi-compartment designs to accommodate more passengers, with accessibility for women and disabled individuals.
A feasibility study will finalize routes, focusing on high-traffic areas, and explore public-private partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability.
The chairman directed officials to develop a self-sufficient financial model, incorporating revenue streams like digital ads and smart ticketing to minimize subsidy reliance.
Feeder bus routes will be data-driven, prioritizing high-demand areas, while terminals will be equipped with digital screens displaying schedules and safety alerts.
Randhawa called the projects "a vital step toward making Islamabad a modern, clean, and attractive capital," urging public cooperation.
Further timelines and operational details will be finalized soon.
Recent Stories
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHA & MW given 2 weeks to improve M-Tag for Murree travelers: Aleem Khan5 minutes ago
-
DPM discusses regional situation with Slovenian counterpart5 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal jewellery shop over PoS violation5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch eco-friendly electric tram feeder buses5 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding in Nullah Leh5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils 10-year power plan to cut costs boost energy independence14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Immunization Week 202515 minutes ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawabzada Lashkari15 minutes ago
-
WASA committed to welfare of labor class: MD Aamer Aziz15 minutes ago
-
CASS seminar discusses shifting global order, its implications for Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 520 emergencies in April25 minutes ago