Islamabad to launch eco-friendly electric tram feeder buses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to introduce a modern, eco-friendly transport system, including an electric tram and feeder buses, to reduce pollution and improve public transit in the Federal capital.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday, attended by senior officials and NRTC representatives.

The project aims to provide efficient, accessible, and sustainable transport options while cutting fuel costs and air pollution.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that modernizing Islamabad’s transport infrastructure is a top priority.

"The electric tram and feeder buses will not only offer advanced facilities but also help reduce environmental harm," he said.

The tram will feature multi-compartment designs to accommodate more passengers, with accessibility for women and disabled individuals.

A feasibility study will finalize routes, focusing on high-traffic areas, and explore public-private partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability.

The chairman directed officials to develop a self-sufficient financial model, incorporating revenue streams like digital ads and smart ticketing to minimize subsidy reliance.

Feeder bus routes will be data-driven, prioritizing high-demand areas, while terminals will be equipped with digital screens displaying schedules and safety alerts.

Randhawa called the projects "a vital step toward making Islamabad a modern, clean, and attractive capital," urging public cooperation.

Further timelines and operational details will be finalized soon.