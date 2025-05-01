Pakistan Marks World Immunization Week 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistan is observing World Immunization Week 2025 with a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting vaccine equity and addressing barriers to immunization, especially among underserved communities.
Led by the Dopasi Foundation in partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), the campaign is part of a global effort to highlight the life-saving benefits of vaccines under this year’s theme: “Immunization for All is Humanly Possible.”
In the capital, families gathered at F-9 Park for the Run and Ride Event, where they met Tikoo Buddy, a friendly mascot introduced by Dopasi to engage children and parents.
Through games, educational materials, and personal interactions, the mascot helped dispel common myths around vaccines and encouraged families to complete routine immunization schedules.
Efforts extended across the country, including in Balochistan, where a Rickshaw Awareness Drive and city-wide branding initiatives brought immunization messages directly to the public.
Community leaders and frontline health workers participated in a series of advocacy events to increase awareness, particularly about the importance of vaccinating children under the age of five.
“Vaccines are not just doses of protection; they are promises of a healthier, brighter future,” said Kinz ul Eman, CEO of Dopasi Foundation. “Too many children remain unprotected due to gaps in access and awareness. That’s what we’re working to change.”
Despite significant progress, challenges such as misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, and health service disparities continue to threaten immunization goals.
Vaccines for diseases like measles, polio, HPV, tetanus, influenza, malaria, and RSV are provided free of cost to the Government of Pakistan through support from Gavi and UNICEF.
These are delivered nationwide through the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), with implementation support from local partners like Dopasi Foundation.
World Immunization Week 2025 serves not only as a celebration of medical progress but also as a reminder of the work still needed to ensure that every child in Pakistan is protected.
Recent Stories
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils 10-year power plan to cut costs boost energy independence4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Immunization Week 20254 minutes ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawabzada Lashkari4 minutes ago
-
WASA committed to welfare of labor class: MD Aamer Aziz4 minutes ago
-
CASS seminar discusses shifting global order, its implications for Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 520 emergencies in April14 minutes ago
-
619 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting during two months14 minutes ago
-
Traffic circle DSPs hold meetings to implement new SSP traffic’s directives14 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to martyred CTD personnel in Bannu gunfight15 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Principles of Humanitarian Action” held at Peshawar university15 minutes ago
-
Int'l “Labour Day” observed in Multan24 minutes ago