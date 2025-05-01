Pakistan marks World Immunization Week 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Pakistan is observing World Immunization Week 2025 with a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting vaccine equity and addressing barriers to immunization, especially among underserved communities.

Led by the Dopasi Foundation in partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), the campaign is part of a global effort to highlight the life-saving benefits of vaccines under this year’s theme: “Immunization for All is Humanly Possible.”

In the capital, families gathered at F-9 Park for the Run and Ride Event, where they met Tikoo Buddy, a friendly mascot introduced by Dopasi to engage children and parents.

Through games, educational materials, and personal interactions, the mascot helped dispel common myths around vaccines and encouraged families to complete routine immunization schedules.

Efforts extended across the country, including in Balochistan, where a Rickshaw Awareness Drive and city-wide branding initiatives brought immunization messages directly to the public.

Community leaders and frontline health workers participated in a series of advocacy events to increase awareness, particularly about the importance of vaccinating children under the age of five.

“Vaccines are not just doses of protection; they are promises of a healthier, brighter future,” said Kinz ul Eman, CEO of Dopasi Foundation. “Too many children remain unprotected due to gaps in access and awareness. That’s what we’re working to change.”

Despite significant progress, challenges such as misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, and health service disparities continue to threaten immunization goals.

Vaccines for diseases like measles, polio, HPV, tetanus, influenza, malaria, and RSV are provided free of cost to the Government of Pakistan through support from Gavi and UNICEF.

These are delivered nationwide through the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), with implementation support from local partners like Dopasi Foundation.

World Immunization Week 2025 serves not only as a celebration of medical progress but also as a reminder of the work still needed to ensure that every child in Pakistan is protected.