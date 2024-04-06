Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes Foreign Investment, Businesses: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan was rapidly moving towards economic stability and they welcomed the investors and business people across the globe. He said in this regard, they were increasing public-private partnership.

A delegation of Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) comprising board members, chief airport operating officer and chief corporate officer called on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed the desire to particularly enhance investment and partnership with the brotherly country Turkiye.

He Informed that steps were being taken to further improve and increase facilities for passengers at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

Under private-public partnership, outsourcing of certain commercial operations at Islamabad International airport were being made, he said, adding transparent outsourcing at all stages was among their top priorities.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officials. Turkish Counsel General in Lahore Durmus Bastug and other staff were also present.

The prime minister further said that there were huge investment and partnership opportunities in the urban development sector.

He observed that Pakistan and Turkiye were brotherly countries and their bilateral ties were growing with the passage of time. It was a ripe time for both the countries to increase their partnership, he stressed.

The delegation expressed its keen interest in investment and partnership opportunities in Pakistan.

