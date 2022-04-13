UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes US Reaffirmation Of Longstanding Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the United States' reaffirmation of the longstanding ties with Pakistan, as Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as prime minister of the country

"We have noted the comments made by the White House on the assumption of office by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. We welcome U.S. reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the new government wished to constructively and positively engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region.

"We look forward to deepening this important relationship on the principles of equality, mutual interest and mutual benefit," the spokesperson added.

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in her briefing, said "We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is."

