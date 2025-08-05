Pakistan working closely with UAE counterparts to explore new opportunities in maritime sector: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar on Tuesday said that inauguration of AD Ports Group office in Islamabad would strengthen maritime and logistics cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar on Tuesday said that inauguration of AD Ports Group office in Islamabad would strengthen maritime and logistics cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister said the establishment of the AD Ports Group’s presence in Islamabad reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations and signals a shared vision for transforming the maritime and logistics landscape of the region.

He acknowledged AD Ports Group’s growing role in Pakistan’s maritime sector, particularly in improving port operations. “This collaboration has already delivered measurable outcomes—enhancing efficiency, reducing vessel turnaround time, and increasing cargo throughput,” he noted.

Describing the partnership as a model of public-private and international cooperation, the minister said the opening of the Islamabad office will accelerate future initiatives and boost maritime development.

“The Ministry of Maritime Affairs remains open to further investments and collaboration.

We welcome new partnerships that align with our goal of a modern, competitive, and connected maritime sector,” he said.

The minister concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with UAE counterparts to explore new opportunities and advance mutual maritime interests.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarrar, and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi graced the event with their presence.

Senior leadership from AD Ports Group also participated, including Mr. Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi and Mr. AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, Regional CEOs of AD Ports Group, along with Mr. Khurram Aziz Khan, CEO of KGTL and KGTML.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, was also present.

At the conclusion of the event, the federal ministers were presented with souvenirs by Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi and representatives of the AD Ports Group as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation for the continued collaboration between the two countries.