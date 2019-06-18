UrduPoint.com
Pakistan’s Defeat Claims Cricket Fan’s Life In Gujranwala

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 44 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:54 AM

Pakistan’s defeat claims cricket fan’s life in Gujranwala

Chaudhry Khan Mehlu, a resident of a native village in Tanda, could not bear the shock of Pakistan’s defeat and had a heart attack.   

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Pakistan’s defeat in the world cup match against India has claimed a fan’s life as he died of heart attack.

According to media reports, Chaudhry Khan Mehlu, a resident of a native village in Tanda, could not bear the shock of Pakistan’s defeat and had a heart attack.

The entire neighbourhood was shocked at the sad demise of the cricket fan. Locals criticised the Pakistan cricket team and said that Pakistan could have won if the team was selected on merit.

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs at the World Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday, boosting their chances of a semi-final spot while pushing their Asian rivals closer to elimination.

India made 336-5 with Rohit Sharma hitting 140 before Pakistan finished on 212-6 to be well short of a rain-adjusted total.

Like the Indian crowd which outnumbered Pakistani fans in the Old Trafford stands, Indian batsmen outwitted Pakistani bowlers in the field and scored mammoth 336-5 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

The spin-quartet of Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez. They were hit for 132 runs in the 21 overs bowled by them. Imad Wasim was most economical of the pack of spinners and conceded 49 runs in his 10 overs.

Seamers Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali conceded 185 runs in their 20 overs.

Muhammad Amir, once again, was pick of the Pakistani bowling attack who claimed three Indian wickets for 47 runs including the price slap of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who edged a bouncer to the wicket-keeper in the last over of the Indian innings. Wahab Riaz conceded 71 off his 10 overs for one wicket while Hassan Ali's spell of 10 overs cost him 84 runs in return for 0ne wicket of centurion Rohit Sharma.

Pakistani batsmen started cautiously their chase of 336 and the innings was slow as compared with the Indian innings. Imam ul Haq perished for 7 off 18 balls after he failed to handle a pitched-up swinging delivery fron Vijay Shankar.

Babar Azam (48) and Fakhar Zaman (62) steadied the Pakistan innings and scored a century partnership but both departed in a short span of time and both were dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Muhammad Hafeez did not last long and departed for 9 (7) while Shoaib Malik earned a consecutive first ball duck and both batsmen fell to Hardik Pandya's harmless medium pace bowling.

In another great batting collapse, which was reminiscent of Pakistan's batting failure against Australia in similar situations, Pakistan lost 4 wickets in the span of 3 overs.

