Pakistan's First Soil Museum Established At MNS University Of Agriculture Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) To promote soil literacy, the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) established a soil museum to facilitate students, researchers and local farming community.
According to the MNSUA sources on Sunday, the first Soil Museum of Pakistan was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Gujian Liu, school of Earth and Space Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China, along with Prof. Dr. Bilal Yousaf, Silesian University of Technology, Poland and Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan two days ago.
Talking to the media persons, Vice Chancellor of MNSUA Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana emphasized that the soil museum was a unique initiative by the department and will paved its way in promoting the soil education among School, College and University students and staff. The museum will act as a hub for community outreach and education, promoting the significance of soil conservation to a wider audience.
It was shared that the students and faculty members of the department have collected variable soil types from all over Pakistan and specimens of soil types are preserved and displayed in the soil museum for educational and outreach purposes. Similarly, rocks provide the parent material for the formation of soils and we have also collected variety of rocks including sandstone, shale, mica and feldspar from mountainous areas of Pakistan for displays.
Furthermore, soil profiles from different areas were also displayed in the soil museum. Additionally, world soil map and soil maps of all provinces of Pakistan are also part of the soil museum. The Vice Chancellor appreciated the idea and efforts of MNS University of Agriculture, Multan.
The CEO, NICE International (Pvt.) Ltd. Multan, Mian Muhammad Arshad, who is main sponsor, appreciated the efforts of the department of soil and environmental sciences and said that it’s a matter of great honors for his industry to fund such an innovative project. He further added that NICE International, Multan would always continue their support to the new ideas of mutual interest.
Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences congratulated the departmental team and hoped that the soil museum would help in creating the awareness in students about soil literacy and conservation.
Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Vice-Chancellor MNS UAM also appreciated the whole team of the Department for this great achievement.
A large number of faculty, students, and teachers were present at this occasion.
