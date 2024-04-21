Open Menu

Pakistan's First Soil Museum Established At MNS University Of Agriculture Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan's first Soil Museum established at MNS University of Agriculture Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) To promote soil literacy, the Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) established a soil museum to facilitate students, researchers and local farming community.

According to the MNSUA sources on Sunday, the first Soil Museum of Pakistan was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Gujian Liu, school of Earth and Space Sciences, University of Science and Technology of China, along with Prof. Dr. Bilal Yousaf, Silesian University of Technology, Poland and Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan two days ago.

Talking to the media persons, Vice Chancellor of MNSUA Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana emphasized that the soil museum was a unique initiative by the department and will paved its way in promoting the soil education among School, College and University students and staff. The museum will act as a hub for community outreach and education, promoting the significance of soil conservation to a wider audience.

It was shared that the students and faculty members of the department have collected variable soil types from all over Pakistan and specimens of soil types are preserved and displayed in the soil museum for educational and outreach purposes. Similarly, rocks provide the parent material for the formation of soils and we have also collected variety of rocks including sandstone, shale, mica and feldspar from mountainous areas of Pakistan for displays.

Furthermore, soil profiles from different areas were also displayed in the soil museum. Additionally, world soil map and soil maps of all provinces of Pakistan are also part of the soil museum. The Vice Chancellor appreciated the idea and efforts of MNS University of Agriculture, Multan.

The CEO, NICE International (Pvt.) Ltd. Multan, Mian Muhammad Arshad, who is main sponsor, appreciated the efforts of the department of soil and environmental sciences and said that it’s a matter of great honors for his industry to fund such an innovative project. He further added that NICE International, Multan would always continue their support to the new ideas of mutual interest.

Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences congratulated the departmental team and hoped that the soil museum would help in creating the awareness in students about soil literacy and conservation.

Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Vice-Chancellor MNS UAM also appreciated the whole team of the Department for this great achievement.

A large number of faculty, students, and teachers were present at this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif World Technology Education China Agriculture Nice Poland Hub Sunday Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

18 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

18 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan