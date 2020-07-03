PAL Held Online Reception Of Shakeel Jazeb Poetry Collection "Nami Danam"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday held online reception of Shakeel Jazeb's poetry collection "Nami Danam".

Talking to the ceremony, Renowned poetess/writer Kishwar Naheed said that Shakeel Jazeb does not present philosophy in attractive poetry but his poetry becomes a fragrance and settles in the breath. . She said that Shakeel Jazib add something new to the ghazal that his ghazal does not seem unfamiliar or already heard. He avoids outdated metaphors and themes. In his poetry, he is disturbed by the situation and prays for the homeland,she stated. Renowned poet-scholar Iftihar Arif said that Shakeel Jazeb was one of the poets who came to the forefront of the Pakistani ghazal scene in the first two decades of the 21st century with a prominent creative identity due to his artistic reach and fresh imagination.

Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushi said that Shakeel Jazib is an important poet of the new generation. He has a sensitive personality, he feels and sees and descends into the hearts of the people by his poetry. He is aware of poetic traditions and his words and style are standard in every respect. He is a fresh thinker and has access to hearts. He has the power to put on the cloak of layers, soft and delicate emotions and thoughts,he stated.

Dr. Qasim Pirzada said that Shakeel Jazeb's poetry seems to breathe as if life is breathing.

Amjad islam Amjad said that Shakeel Jazeb's poetry has a variety of themes and a modern sensibility.

Asghar Nadeem Syed said that whether it is love or other issues, carving metaphors from daily life and nature is the poetic attribute of Shakeel.

Mohammad Hameed Shahid said that more than one an instance of suddenness and surprise can be identified behind Shakeel Jazeb's creative experience.