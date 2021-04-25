ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) organized an online international 'Naatiya Mushaira' in the holy month of Ramzan.

The presidium consisted of Tauseef Tabassum (Islamabad), Aslam Ansari (Multan), Sehar Ansari (Karachi) and Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad). Dr. Ehsan Akbar (Islamabad), Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore),Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui and Shahabuddin Saqib (Aligarh) were the chief guests.

Amber Haseeb Amber was the moderator.Poets from all over the country and abroad presented Naatia poetry in Mushaira.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, while presenting the introductory speech, said that the heart of every Naatkhawan poet is always devoted to the love and affection of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This concept and idea carves out the Naat in different passages and creates a state in the inner chambers of the poet's heart as a result of which the Naat is revealed. He said that if one looks at urdu Naat writing, it can be said without exaggeration that Persian Naat recitation has had a profound effect on Urdu Naat. Even Urdu Naat accepted the influences from Persian Naat writing to status quo but later our Naat khawan poets made their own identity under the specific cultural traditions of the subcontinent.

In the subcontinent, Sufis and Urdu poets, devoted to the spirit of Madhat-e-Mustafa, gave a new melody to Naat. I would like to thank all the participants for participating in this Naatia Mushaira despite the difficult circumstances of Covid-19.

Jalil Ali (Islamabad), Muhammad Izharul Haq (Islamabad), Anwar Shoor (Karachi), Ali Akbar Abbas (Islamabad), Amjad islam Amjad (Lahore), Nawaz Deobandi (India), Munawar Hashmi(Islamabad),Atiq Ahmad Jilani (Hyderabad), Mansoor Usmani (India), Wajid Amir (Lahore), Fatima Hassan (Karachi), Yasmeen Hameed (Lahore), Shahida Hassan (Canada), Qamar Warsi (Karachi), Sarwar Javed (Quetta), Ali Muhammad Farshi (Islamabad), Anjum Khaliq (Islamabad), Wafa Chishti (Islamabad), Ishrat Afrin (USA), Mehboob Zafar (Islamabad), Akhtar Usman (Islamabad), Hamida Shaheen (Lahore), Noorin Talat Aruba (USA) , Bushra Farrukh (Peshawar), Anwar Jamal (Multan), Shakeel Jazeb (Islamabad), Ejaz Nomani (Azad Kashmir), Humaira Rahat (Karachi), Ahmad Jahangir (Karachi) and others presented their Naatia Poetry in Mushaira.