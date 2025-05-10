Open Menu

Palijo Says India Failed To Bully Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Palijo says India failed to bully Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palijo, in a statement issued here on Saturday, said the Indian attack on Pakistan was actually an assault on the global peace, development and humanity.

"We strongly condemn the attack," he stated.

"Pakistan's 250 million people are united against any aggression against the country," he underlined.

The QAT's leader described the killings of the government's political opponents in the US, Canada and the UK by India as acts of terrorism.

Palijo urged the global community to condemn the terrorism as well as attacks on innocent Pakistani civilians carried out by Modi.

He pointed out that the people of Pakistan and India faced numerous challenges like poverty, health and education woes for which the two governments ought to dedicate all their resources.

APP/zmb/

