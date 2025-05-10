Palijo Says India Failed To Bully Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Palijo, in a statement issued here on Saturday, said the Indian attack on Pakistan was actually an assault on the global peace, development and humanity.
"We strongly condemn the attack," he stated.
"Pakistan's 250 million people are united against any aggression against the country," he underlined.
The QAT's leader described the killings of the government's political opponents in the US, Canada and the UK by India as acts of terrorism.
Palijo urged the global community to condemn the terrorism as well as attacks on innocent Pakistani civilians carried out by Modi.
He pointed out that the people of Pakistan and India faced numerous challenges like poverty, health and education woes for which the two governments ought to dedicate all their resources.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire23 minutes ago
-
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora46 minutes ago
-
One held for electricity theft46 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed forces for defending country’s territorial integ ..46 minutes ago
-
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital46 minutes ago
-
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamma ..55 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab55 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"55 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms ..55 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi1 hour ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM2 hours ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage2 hours ago