Paragon City Case Adjourned Till March 6 In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:22 PM

Paragon City case adjourned till March 6 in Lahore

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 6.

Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the brief proceedings of the case in the absence of judge concerned.

Jail staff produced Khawaja Salman Rafique at the start of the proceedings, whereas approver Qaisar Amin Butt also appeared in compliance of previous court orders.

The court was informed that Khawaja Saad Rafique was in Islamabad in connection with meeting of standing committee in response to a query.

Subsequently, the court after completing the process of attendance ,adjourned further hearing for 14 days.

National Accountability Bureau arrested Khawaja brothers on Dec 11, 2018. The bureau had alleged that Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue. The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and lacked approval approval by Lahore Development Authority. The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it was added.

