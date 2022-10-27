UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Meet Chief Minister Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions to discuss the constituency-related development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions to discuss the constituency-related development schemes.

Speaker of Punjab assembly Sibtain Khan was also present.

The CM assured of the early resolution of public issues and said that the ongoing projects will be completed soon. He directed to release funds to Sialkot women university and added that matters pertaining to Sialkot THQ hospital be disposed of without any delay. Similarly, he ordered that measures be taken to facilitate the visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) in Pakpattan.

The shortage of doctors, teachers and police in Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions will be met, he assured. Besides this, a water filtration plant will be installed in Malka Hans, a veterinary university campus will be established at Sahiwal and Burewala-Chichawatni dual road will be constructed, the CM said.

Similarly, roads, paved streets, sewerage and other projects will be completed in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. PHA in Sahiwal will be made more effective, he concluded.

Parliamentarians including Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Sumsam Bukhari, Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Pir Ahmad Shah Khagha, Ch. Naeem Ibrahim, Maj (r) Ghulam Sarwar, Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Bao Rizwan, Syeda Farah, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member board of Revenue, secretaries, commissioners of Sahiwal and Gujranwala, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Shortage Chief Minister Police Punjab Water Road Farah Sahiwal Gujranwala Sialkot Pakpattan Women Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Long-march is conspiracy against country: Raja Ria ..

Long-march is conspiracy against country: Raja Riaz

49 seconds ago
 Putin Says Upcoming Decade Will Be Most Important ..

Putin Says Upcoming Decade Will Be Most Important Since End of WWII

51 seconds ago
 US Nuclear Arsenal Aimed at Deterring an Attack on ..

US Nuclear Arsenal Aimed at Deterring an Attack on US, Allies - Pentagon Chief

52 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets DAP manufacturers ..

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets DAP manufacturers on fertilizers

54 seconds ago
 Russia Estimated Opponents in Ukrainian Conflict i ..

Russia Estimated Opponents in Ukrainian Conflict in Right Way - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Ukraine Historically 'Artificial State' ..

Putin Says Ukraine Historically 'Artificial State' Recalling USSR Creation, Post ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.