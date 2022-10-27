Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting of MNAs and MPAs of Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions to discuss the constituency-related development schemes.

Speaker of Punjab assembly Sibtain Khan was also present.

The CM assured of the early resolution of public issues and said that the ongoing projects will be completed soon. He directed to release funds to Sialkot women university and added that matters pertaining to Sialkot THQ hospital be disposed of without any delay. Similarly, he ordered that measures be taken to facilitate the visitors at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) in Pakpattan.

The shortage of doctors, teachers and police in Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions will be met, he assured. Besides this, a water filtration plant will be installed in Malka Hans, a veterinary university campus will be established at Sahiwal and Burewala-Chichawatni dual road will be constructed, the CM said.

Similarly, roads, paved streets, sewerage and other projects will be completed in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. PHA in Sahiwal will be made more effective, he concluded.

Parliamentarians including Murtaza Iqbal, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Sumsam Bukhari, Mian Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Pir Ahmad Shah Khagha, Ch. Naeem Ibrahim, Maj (r) Ghulam Sarwar, Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Bao Rizwan, Syeda Farah, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member board of Revenue, secretaries, commissioners of Sahiwal and Gujranwala, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs attended the meeting.