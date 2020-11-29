UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in capital during next 24 hours.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Whereas cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while rain/light snowfall likely in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Fog is also expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh -09°C, Gupis -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Skardu, Parachinar -04°C, Bagrote -03°C, Gilgit, Malamjabba and Astore -02°C.

