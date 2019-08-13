UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Predicts For Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather predicts for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The meteorological department on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province with chances of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places of Mardan, Swabi, Nowshwera and Peshawar districts.

Thunderstorm is also predicted at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur and isolated places in Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Kurram districts during next 24 hours.

Synoptic situations shows a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

