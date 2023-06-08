UrduPoint.com

Party Not Interested In Delaying Elections:Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Thursday said his party was not interested in delaying elections after the completion of constitutional period.

Talking to a private news channel,he said elections would be conducted time and date adding that in the upcoming budget the government will allocate funds for elections, security arrangements for polling stations and ensure the availability of equipment for obtaining transparent results.

Commenting on support from coalition partners in the general elections of 2023, he said that the seat adjustment formula would be applied for winning the next elections.

He claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-N had good working relationships with coalition partners including Pakistan People's Party(PPP).

To another question about division among leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI had been using the blame game agenda for four years.

