Open Menu

DI Khan To Get Modern International Airport, Says KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DI Khan to get modern international airport, says KP Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the upcoming Dera Ismail Khan Greenfield International Airport will mark the beginning of a new era of development for the region.

He expressed these views while receiving a detailed briefing on the project.

The briefing was presented by NESPAK General Manager Jawad-ul-Haq, Senior consultant Dr. Rafi, and Deputy Director of the National Highway Authority Najeeb Khan.

They informed the Governor that the final survey for the airport's construction will be completed within the next two months.

A final survey team is scheduled to visit Dera Ismail Khan by the end of this month.

According to the briefing, the airport is expected to be completed within two years and will be the most advanced international airport in the country after Gwadar.

It will serve a wide region, including the districts of Bhakkar and Mianwali in Punjab, Sherani and Zhob in Balochistan, as well as the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thousands of residents from these areas working in the middle East will also benefit from this project.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

6 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

19 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

19 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

19 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

19 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan