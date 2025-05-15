DI Khan To Get Modern International Airport, Says KP Governor
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the upcoming Dera Ismail Khan Greenfield International Airport will mark the beginning of a new era of development for the region.
He expressed these views while receiving a detailed briefing on the project.
The briefing was presented by NESPAK General Manager Jawad-ul-Haq, Senior consultant Dr. Rafi, and Deputy Director of the National Highway Authority Najeeb Khan.
They informed the Governor that the final survey for the airport's construction will be completed within the next two months.
A final survey team is scheduled to visit Dera Ismail Khan by the end of this month.
According to the briefing, the airport is expected to be completed within two years and will be the most advanced international airport in the country after Gwadar.
It will serve a wide region, including the districts of Bhakkar and Mianwali in Punjab, Sherani and Zhob in Balochistan, as well as the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thousands of residents from these areas working in the middle East will also benefit from this project.
