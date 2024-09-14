Open Menu

Passer-by Killed In Road Accident:

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A passer-by was killed after being hit by a speeding truck near Chak No. 46-SB on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, Muhammad Yousaf was crossing the road after taking a cup of tea from a roadside hotel when a rashly driven truck hit him and ran over him.

He died on-the-spot due to multiple injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Rescue and a police team rushed to the spot.

After completing medico-legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the heirs.

The police started an investigation.

