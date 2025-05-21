Open Menu

PCCR Condemns Terrorist Attack On School Bus In Khuzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 10:13 PM

PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Member of the National Assembly and Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Member of the National Assembly and Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

On behalf of the PCCR, Dr Nikhat Shakeel expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for patience and strength for them in this time of immense grief.

She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, she reiterated PCCR will continue to raise voices against all forms of violence and injustice, and work tirelessly for a Pakistan where every child can live, learn, and grow in peace and security.”

