UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Just Politicising Foreign Funding Case: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PDM just politicising foreign funding case: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was just beating about the bush.

Addressing a media conference at Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) here, he said the opposition parties could not get any NRO [deal] by making hue and cry on the issue of foreign funds case against the PTI.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan people's Party (PPP) were trying to cover up their misdeeds, loot and plunder by levelling false allegations against the PTI.

He said that Article 13 of the Political Parties Act 2002 clearly described that it was imperative for all political parties to disclose their sources of funds, but the opposition was making unwarranted noise. He said money-laundering proofs were found in the opposition parties' accounts.

He criticised Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that notices had been issued to 19 parties on foreign funding and now the Maulana would also have to show receipts because now he would also not be allowed to flee.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid and other party leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Hue Shakeel Muslim Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

1 hour ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

2 hours ago

Moroccan pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival feature ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Dr Khalid Al K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.