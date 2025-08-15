PDMA monitoring river situation round-the-clock: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is monitoring the situation of rivers across the province 24 hours a day.

He stated this during his visit to the PDMA Head Office on Friday, where he reviewed the latest water flow situation in the Indus, Jhelum, and Sutlej rivers in detail. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia briefed the minister on the current conditions.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PDMA is working in close coordination with all relevant institutions across the province. He added that rescue personnel and other departments are actively performing their duties to ensure public safety in the affected areas.

The minister also inspected real-time water level gauges at PDMA and issued necessary instructions. He directed all concerned institutions, including district administrations, to remain on high alert.