President Condoles Loss Of Lives In Helicopter Crash
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over loss of lives in a helicopter crash during flood relief operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement, the President paid tribute to pilots and personnel martyred in the crash.
"Those martyred in the crash are heroes of the nation," he said adding, "They sacrificed their lives in the service of humanity."
He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.
He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience for the bereaved families.
