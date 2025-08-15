PM, Sindh CM Call KP Governor, Assure Full Support Amid Rain, Cloudburst Devastation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi to express deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and cloudbursts in Buner, Bajaur, and other districts of the province.
According to Hand Out issued by Governor's Secretariat, during the call, the Prime Minister assured the Governor of the Federal government’s full support for the province in this difficult time.
He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had been directed to take all possible emergency measures to address the situation.
“We will not leave the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone in this hour of grief,” the Prime Minister and Governor reaffirmed.
Governor Kundi also received a call from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who expressed his condolences over the large-scale human and material losses in the province due to the cloudburst.
The Sindh Chief Minister offered every possible assistance from the Sindh government to help the affected areas, assuring that the government and people of Sindh stood firmly with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The Sindh government is fully prepared to extend all forms of support to the flood-affected communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Murad Ali Shah told Governor Kundi.
