India’s ruthless dictatorship marginalized minorities; President AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that India was not the world’s largest democracy but a ruthless dictatorship, where Modi’s Hindutva regime not only persecutes minorities but also commits crimes against Kashmiris in the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to an APHC delegation that called on him on Friday. Led by Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone, the delegation included Raja Khadim Hussain, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, and Zahid Safi.

The President said that the Hindutva-driven policies of the Modi government have made India unsafe for religious minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, who are treated as second-class citizens. He added that India is not only committing state terrorism in occupied Kashmir but is also engaged in terrorist activities worldwide, including in Pakistan.

Recalling that the Canadian Prime Minister had presented clear and unequivocal evidence in his parliament exposing India as a global terrorist state, Barrister Chaudhry urged the international community to use its influence to halt India’s nefarious designs.

He said that today, Kashmiri people across the globe observed India’s Independence Day as a Black Day in protest against India’s illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Since August 5, 2019, he noted, India has intensified its attempts to impose demographic changes in occupied Kashmir through unilateral measures. However, he maintained, the Kashmiri people will never accept India’s occupation and will continue their struggle until the territory is liberated from Indian control.

The President emphasized that the Kashmir dispute remains on the agenda of the United Nations and that the relevant UN resolutions are still valid. He made it clear that India cannot change the status of occupied Kashmir through unilateral actions.

Condemning the Modi regime for using repressive state apparatus to displace Kashmiris, confiscate their properties, imprison Hurriyat leaders, and terrorize civilians especially the elderly, women, and children through raids and harassment, Barrister Chaudhry called on the international community to ensure the Kashmiri people are granted their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.